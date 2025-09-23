Historic steam ship spotted off the coast of Hastings

Waverley paddle steamer. Pic by Marie Richardson.

Local photographer Marie Richardson captured these pictures of the Waverley steam ship off the coast of Hastings on Tuesday September 23.

She took the pictures as the ship passed St Leonards, Warrior Square, heading toward Fairlight.

PS Waverley is the last seagoing passenger-carrying paddle steamer in the world.

Built in 1946, she sailed from Craigendoran on the Firth of Clyde to Arrochar on Loch Long until 1973. Bought by the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society (PSPS), she has been restored to her 1947 appearance and now operates passenger excursions around the British coast.

Waverley paddle steamer. Pic by Marie Richardson

Since 2003, Waverley has been listed in the National Historic Fleet by National Historic Ships UK as "a vessel of pre-eminent national importance".

Waverley is powered by a three-crank diagonal triple-expansion marine steam engine built by Rankin & Blackmore, Engineers, Eagle Foundry, Greenock, Scotland. It is rated at 2,100 IHP and achieved a trial speed of 18.37 knots (34.02 km/h; 21.14 mph) at 57.8 rpm.