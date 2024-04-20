Our journey begins at the historic town of Horsham. From here our steam locomotive takes us south, towards the channel, picking up passengers along the way. We continue towards Hampshire with views of the Solent in the direction of Southampton. Our scenery quickly changes as we cross into Wiltshire, passing the outskirts of Salisbury with a chance to catch a glimpse of Salisbury Cathedral’s iconic Spire as we pass by. Keen eyes will glimpse the Westbury White Horse etched on the hillside as we head through the rolling hills of southern England on our way to Bath. Upon arrival at Bath the time is yours to explore the city at your leisure. Alternatively, continue to the vivid city of Bristol where you’ll be spoilt for choice for things to do during your visit.”