Historic steam train to run through West Sussex
The historic Mayflower train will visit Horsham, Pulborough, Arundel and Chichester as part of its journey to both Bath and Bristol.
The train was built in 1948 at the North British Locomotive Company and withdrawn from service in 1967.
Passengers will be able to travel in one of three classes, including the premium pullman dining class.
The service which is run by Steam Dreams, will see passengers travel to Bristol and Bath.
A spokesperson for Steam Dreams said: “This unique tour offers a journey through time as we take a rail odyssey through the rolling hills and gentle scenery of beautiful Sussex and Wiltshire with a choice of two of the UK’s best loved destinations.
Our journey begins at the historic town of Horsham. From here our steam locomotive takes us south, towards the channel, picking up passengers along the way. We continue towards Hampshire with views of the Solent in the direction of Southampton. Our scenery quickly changes as we cross into Wiltshire, passing the outskirts of Salisbury with a chance to catch a glimpse of Salisbury Cathedral’s iconic Spire as we pass by. Keen eyes will glimpse the Westbury White Horse etched on the hillside as we head through the rolling hills of southern England on our way to Bath. Upon arrival at Bath the time is yours to explore the city at your leisure. Alternatively, continue to the vivid city of Bristol where you’ll be spoilt for choice for things to do during your visit.”
