Preston Circus Community Fire Station was built in the 1930s, though the site in London Road has been used for firefighting since 1901.

The £4.9 million investment will ‘fit the needs of the 21st Century and beyond’, while protecting the ‘landmark’ curved front of the station.

The fire and rescue service said the final designs have been developed collaboratively, using best practice and collective expertise to develop a design that will accommodate staff and equipment, improve the building performance and reduce running costs.

A historic fire station is benefitting from a ‘once in a generation investment’ of nearly £5 million. Photo: Google Street View

Chief Fire Officer Dawn Whittaker said: “The fire and rescue service has changed dramatically since this building was constructed and we are pleased that the Fire Authority is investing significantly in our busiest fire station to ensure that our firefighters are provided with a space which is fit for the future and which can continue to provide a vital service to the communities of Brighton and Hove.”.

During the refurbishment, fire crews will operate from an alternative site in Dyke Road in Brighton.

Tom Walby, station manager for Preston Circus, added: ‘The dedicated teams that work 24/7, 365 days of the year from Preston Circus are excited that the station will fit the needs of the 21st Century and beyond.

"Whilst still maintaining much of the sites valuable history, the crews and support staff are looking forward to returning to a new era in this iconic building.