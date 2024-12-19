Historic Sussex property to be made a family home once again as plans approved

Dunford House, a historic property in Midhurst which dates back to 1852 is all set to become a family home once again, after a recent planning application was approved.

The Grade II listed building, nestled amidst some 60 acres of private woodland, was last used as a training centre. But plans approved by the South Downs National Park Authority have validated the demolition of an existing bungalow on the site, and a change of use back to a single dwelling house for Dunford House itself.

The property was originally built for and by Liberal politician Richard Cobden, whose family left ownership of the house to the YMCA in 1951, under the proviso that it be used for educational purposes. The YMCA left the building in 2018 and, now vacant, it is owned and managed by the Wonder House Group, which has a range of one-of-a-kind historic properties in its portfolio. The Wonder House Group have submitted a range of applications to the site since acquiring it several years ago, with plans to turn the house into a conference and wellness centre, meeting stiff resistance from residents and interested parties.

A design and access statement submitted alongside the now-approved plans makes clear that owners plan to ‘restore the house to a private home’ by removing the ‘excess accommodation’ built by the YMCA in the mid to late 20th century, much of which is now in a state of disrepair, and “return the grounds to the rear of the house to an easily accessible courtyard garden.”

This includes demolishing the conference room, ‘The Bungalow’, and other ancillary accommodation, the design and access statement.

Inside, the rooms themselves will be carefully maintained and restored to a standard fit for a modern family, the entrance hall will be opened up to allow for light and space, and the north wing – a later addition to the house – will be adapted and renovated to provide an indoor pool with a double height space, gym and changing room.

Other planned renovation work includes the maintenance of original sash windows, replacing defective metal windows, rebuilding the elevation on the north wing, and reworking the foul drainage systems to modern standards.

When originally submitted, the plan prompted expressions of interest and support from a range of residents and local figures. "Unlike previous applications by the current owner of Dunford House, which were overwhelmingly opposed by the local community, this application has my full support because it reverts Dunford House to its original role, namely that of a single dwelling thus safeguarding the peace, tranquillity and local environment of this area,” said Dr Julian Neal, who has spoken out about several prior applications to the site.

"I fully support the application for Dunford House to return to a single dwelling house,” added Mrs Shane Samuels. “It was originally built for this purpose and it would be in keeping of the ethos of the South Downs National Park and not impact on the peace and tranquility we all enjoy.”

To find out more about the plans, search for SDNP/24/00694/FUL in the SOuth Downs National Park Authority planning portal.