Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Holiday cabins providing tourist accommodation could help to boost work at a wildlife haven being created near the world renowned Knepp Estate.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Landowners have lodged a planning application with Horsham District Council to build three holiday lets on land at Badgers Hollow off Crays Lane, Goose Green.

They also want to install a composting toilet, ground mounted solar panels, a reed bed treatment system and create a lake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Badgers Hollow – formerly known as Thakeham Place Farm – consists of 11 acres of woodland, scrub and a former pasture field. It was once part of a larger dairy farm until the applicants bought the land with the aim of enhancing wildlife and biodiversity.

Landowners at Badger's Hollow, in Crays Lane, Goose Green, want to site holiday cabins on their land

Agents for the applicants – Rural Planning Group – in a statement to the council say: “As the viability of dairy farming declined, a plan was put in place to diversify the farmland. Part of this plan was to rewild the land least suitable for agricultural purposes which included the land at Badgers Hollow.

“The land was sold to the applicants for the purpose of enhancing the biodiversity of the land, the applicants are continuing the diversification project that was initially established by the farm.”

They add: “Since the applicants purchased the land, improving the ecology of the site has remained the focus, this will be done through generating income from the proposed holiday lets which will fund enhancements across the site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They go on: “The applicants promote ecology, health and well-being through all their work at Badgers Hollow and are seeking to create a space to welcome visitors to appreciate nature.”

It is planned to create a wildlife lake which would be planted with native aquatic and macrophyte species to increase biodiversity with invertebrates, foraging bats and amphibians.

“A new hedgerow will be created to act as a wildlife corridor,” say the agents. “The new hedgerow will be planted with native species such as English Oak, Hazel, Ivy, Hawthorn, Guelder Rose and Field Maple.

“Piles of cut logs and brash will be placed around the periphery of the field margins to provide opportunities for hibernating Great Crested Newts, reptiles and other small mammals such as hedgehogs."

No planning decisions have yet been made.