Holiday lodges planned at singer Adele's former 'haunted' Sussex mansion home

Buildings in the grounds of a ‘haunted’ Sussex mansion that was once home to the singer Adele could be converted into holiday lets.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application has been lodged with Horsham District Council to convert two outbuildings at Lock House in Partridge Green into holiday accommodation.

The 13-bedroom Lock House mansion has been up for sale for the past 14 years but agents say that potential buyers have been put off after Adele – who lived at the property for six months – described the house as ‘creepy.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, agents for the owner – who bought the mansion in 2003 following its conversion from a convent – say that the supposed ‘haunting’ has since deterred potential new buyers after hearing of Adele’s ghostly claims.

Lock House at Partridge Green was once home to singer Adele who described the property as 'creepy.' Now the owner wants to convert two outbuildings in the grounds into holiday lets

Now owner Mr Nicholas Sutton wants to convert a garden store and tennis pavilion within the mansion’s substantial grounds into short-term holiday lodges.

Agents say that ‘a modest form of tourist accommodation’ is being proposed which would ‘enhance the offer of recreation and tourism facilities and will actively promote the enjoyment of the local countryside’ in line with Horsham District Council policy.

They add: “It will help to support local businesses such as pubs, shops and attractions by bringing visitors into the area.’ And, they say: “The proposal would promote tourism and result in recreation based rural diversification by assisting in the diversification of Lock House estate farm that would directly benefit the local economy, whilst contributing to the enhancement of the character of the countryside.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say the holiday lodges would be marketed to tourists to the Horsham area seeking a short leisure stay form of self-catered accommodation for their family or group. Lock House mansion’s tennis court and orchard would be a communal garden for the enjoyment of the holidaymakers as well as an existing heated outdoor swimming pool.

Adele lived at Lock House in Partridge Green for six months and described it as 'creepy'

Holiday stays would be a minimum of three nights at weekends from Friday-Sunday night and four nights mid-week from Monday-Thursday inclusive.

Previous planning applications have been made to convert the mansion into separate houses. No decisions have yet been made on the latest proposals.

Adele rented the luxury Lock House mansion at the time that her successful second album ‘21’ was produced.