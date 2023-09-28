A holiday park in Winchelsea is holding a grand opening on Saturday (December 30) and people are invited to come along and view it.

Ferryfields Holiday Park, situated in Station Road, is described as 'a beautiful retreat from everyday life'.

The holiday park is private owners only and was bought by The Family Parks Group four months ago. Since then, the Battle-based company has invested heavily to revamp the park - and the opening will give people a chance to visit the site and view the changes from 10am until 3pm.

You will be able to: explore the new and improved park, browse the holiday home stock and chat to sales advisers about how to choose the best holiday home for you.

Ferryfields Holiday Park

Ray Grant from The Family Parks Group said: "It has been an extremely busy four months, and we have worked very hard to renovate the park, both for existing and prospective new owners. We have made it a beautiful retreat from everyday life. We like to think that Ferryfields is a little piece of heaven. It offers a sense of community without the hustle and bustle of holidaymakers coming and going. It is a peaceful retreat that offers walk in the countryside or a G&T on your private deck while you try and spot the local wildlife.

"We are bringing onto the park brand new 2023 caravans and lodges as well as top spec and quality pre-loved units. We have holiday homes to suit all budgets so do come down on Saturday, you'll receive a very warm welcome. It's a great opportunity to meet the team and browse around our newly-refurbished park and holiday home stock. 2023 fees are included with all sales this year."