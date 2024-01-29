Holocaust Memorial Day in Burgess Hill 2024: photos of moving service at War Memorial Garden
Burgess Hill Town Council held a special service to mark National Holocaust Memorial Day this week.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 29th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT
The event took place on Monday, January 29, at the War Memorial Garden.
The multi-faith service featured speakers from Amnesty International, Brighton and Hove Progressive Synagogue, St John the Evangelist, Burgess Hill Academy and Burgess Hill Girls.
After the service pupils laid stones at the War Memorial.
The council said this year is the 85th anniversary of the arrival of the Kindertransport in Burgess Hill.
