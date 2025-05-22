Holocaust survivor given highest honour by Eastbourne Borough Council

Eastbourne Borough Council has honoured Holocaust survivor Dorit Oliver-Wolff BEM by bestowing her with its highest award, Freedom of the Borough.

At a special ceremony in the Town Hall, Mrs Oliver-Wolff was honoured ‘in recognition and appreciation of her extraordinary life, her outstanding contribution to Eastbourne and its community, her work as a freedom fighter and campaigner for human rights, her dedication to Holocaust education and her passion to ensure that the Holocaust is never forgotten’.

Mrs Oliver-Wolff was born in Yugoslavia in 1936 and her early life took a dramatic turn when her home country was invaded by Nazi Germany in 1941 during the Second World War.

She and her Jewish family were forced to flee and she endured years of hiding, harrowing encounters and near starvation. Her experiences during the Holocaust, including the loss of her father, profoundly shaped her.

Mrs Oliver-Wolff BEM (left) with outgoing Mayor of Eastbourne, Councillor Candy Vaughan, following the ceremony in which Mrs Oliver-Wolff BEM was given the Freedom of the Borough. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

After the war, she rebuilt her life, becoming a successful singer and top ten recording artist in Germany.

In recent years, Mrs Oliver-Wolff – who lives in Eastbourne - has dedicated herself to sharing her story and educating others about the Holocaust.

The motion to confer the honour was moved by Councillor Robert Smart and seconded by Councillor Stephen Holt.

Freedom of the Borough is a symbolic and ceremonial honour that dates back to the Middle Ages and recognises eminent services or achievements.

Mrs Oliver-Wolff was awarded a British Empire Medal for services to Holocaust education and awareness in 2019.