Home Instead hosts a successful Intergenerational 'Tea and Something Lovely' event for older adults

Juliette from Dementia Singing Experience dancing with attendee playing the harmonica

Home Instead Brighton, Hove and Shoreham hosted a delightful 'Tea and Something Lovely' community event with Dementia Singing Experience Sussex and Blatchington Mill School on Thursday, May 16th at the Bishop Hannington Church Centre in Hove. The afternoon was a fantastic intergenerational gathering that brought together people of all ages for tea, cakes, entertainment and socialising.

Highlights included lively singing and a seated movement session led by Dementia Singing Experience, with assistance from fantastic student helpers from Blatchington Mill School. The older adults tremendously enjoyed chatting with the students over tea and cake, creating new connections between the generations.

"We were thrilled with the wonderful turnout for this free event aimed at bringing people together and facilitating new social connections," said Liz Brackley, Director of Home Instead Brighton, Hove and Shoreham. "Events like this align perfectly with our mission of enhancing quality of life through compassionate care and community engagement."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone sang along to classic hits from the 1950s by artists like Doris Day, Peggy Lee, Buddy Holly and Elvis Presley. Suzanne and Juliette from Dementia Singing Experience had attendees tapping their toes and reminiscing. The relaxed environment provided the perfect setting for a joyful afternoon.

Home Instead client enjoying Tea and Something Lovely

Rachel Auld, Head of PSHE from Blatchington Mill School said "We enjoyed another wonderful collaboration between Home Instead and Blatchington Mill School at the Tea and Something Lovely Event! I am always amazed at the interaction between our students and your clients; they seem to learn so much from each other. It was genuinely interesting to hear the clients stories and in our digital world, this level of human interaction has never been so important.

This event provides the students with the opportunity to volunteer and give something back to our local community, which is central to the ethos of our school. In addition, they developed key PSHE skills in communication, caring and pushing themselves outside of their comfort zones. I believe they also left the event with a newfound appreciation of music from the 1950's! Long may this enterprise continue.”

Home Instead Brighton, Hove and Shoreham will be hosting another Tea and Something Lovely event on Thursday 4th July at Bishop Hannington Church Centre, 2-4pm and Movingsounds will be providing entertainment. As specialised dementia-trained facilitators, Movingsounds has been working in Memory Cafes, Community Centres and Care Homes and since 2016. They run music and wellbeing sessions in partnership with local organisations and charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Instead Brighton, Hove and Shoreham provides exceptional in-home care and lifestyle assistance services, as well as community support, to help elderly individuals maintain independence and age well in the comfort of their own homes. The company has an Outstanding rating for being responsive from the industry's regulator, the Care Quality Commission.