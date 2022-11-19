Home needed for cat in need of human company near Worthing - can you help Boris?

An animal rescue charity in Ferring is looking for a home for a cat whose owner passed away.

Wadars Animal Rescue is appealing for a home for 11-year-old Boris, who was taken into their care in September after his owner sadly passed away. Boris was initially being cared for by family members but unfortunately they were unable to keep him permanently and he was desperate for company so started to visit all the neighbours. Realising that he was craving more human company than they could offer, the family took the difficult decision to ask Wadars to find him a new home.

When he first arrived at Wadars, Boris was showing some signs of early ageing, and blood tests revealed that like many older cats he had very early stages of kidney disease. The condition is controlled by diet and Boris does not need any medication, and since being on the diet he is clearly feeling much brighter.

Wadars Animal Rescue manager Shanice Beard said: “Boris is such a friendly boy who loves cuddles and having been with us for over two months now it is very clear that all he really wants is someone who will provide him with a comfy lap to sit on and a home he can call his own. We are looking for a special adult-only home for Boris where he will receive the love he deserves, and also be an only pet.”

