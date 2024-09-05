People in Sussex have been given one last chance to hand in any zombie-style weapons – with no-questions-asked and the offer of compensation.

This comes before a law change – from Tuesday (September 24) – which will make it illegal to own sell, manufacture or transport zombie-style knives and zombie-style machetes.

"The zombie-style knife and machete compensation scheme ends today,” Sussex Police told its social media followers on Monday (September 23).

"Do you own a zombie-style knife or zombie-style machete, or know someone who does?

“From tomorrow on September 24, it will be a criminal offence to possess these items.

"You still have time today to dispose of these weapons at designated police stations no-questions-asked.”

The national surrender and compensation scheme allows people to dispose of weapons with no-questions-asked.

You can hand in eligible weapons at the below police stations:

– Eastbourne - Grove Road;

– Hastings Police Station - Bohemia Road;

– Worthing - Chatsworth Road Police Station;

– Crawley Police Station - Northgate Avenue;

– Brighton - John Street;

– Chichester Police Station - Kingsham Road

Zombie-style knives and machetes are bladed weapons with: a plain cutting edge; a sharp pointed end; a blade of over eight inches long; have a serrated cutting edge over two inches long; more than one hole in the blade; spikes and more than two sharp points in the blade.

The UK Government is running a scheme where knives can be handed over before the law changes. You ‘may also be able to claim compensation’, the police said.

A police statement read: “Find out if your knife is included in the scheme.

“The scheme started at midnight, August 26, 2024 and ends September 23, 2024.

“From September 24, 2024 having a zombie-style knife or machete will be against the law. If you're found with one, you could be prosecuted.”

You can take them to one of these police stations and ‘claim compensation at the same time’, the police said.

A spokesperson added: “You will need to download and complete this form and bring it to the station with you along with some photo identification (such as a valid passport or driving license).

“The knife or machete must be safe when you're taking it to the police station and while you're in the police station.

“Wrap your item in a sealed bag or box. It must stay covered at all times.

“Carry the completed claim form with you in case you're stopped by the police on the way to the police station.”

At the police station do not take the item out until you're asked to do so by a police officer or a member of police staff.

You can also hand in knives anonymously by putting them in surrender bins which are available across the country.

The police continued: “Claims for compensation must be made when you hand the knife or knives over to the police. You will not be able to claim later.

“You will need to complete the necessary parts of the surrender and compensation form to make a claim.

“The standard compensation for each knife is £10 unless you have a receipt to prove your item is worth more.

“You cannot claim compensation for less than £30. So without a receipt you will need to surrender three zombie-style knives (totalling £30 value) to claim the £30 compensation.”

If you have proof of value of £30 or more for one knife then you’ve met the £30 minimum requirement and can claim for that one knife, police said.

If you do not take your proof of value with you but have it at home (or somewhere else) the Home Office will contact you to get the proof.

All claim forms will be sent to the Home Office for processing.

If you have any questions, you can email [email protected].