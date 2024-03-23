Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James Cleverly MP met with Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne on Thursday (March 21) to find out about Sussex Police’s ‘robust methods of protecting residents’ from spiking.

The visit began in Crawley town centre where Mr Cleverly met a team of local officers to hear about the pro-active work they do to make the night-time economy safer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sussex Police engagement van and Crawley Police Hub have been providing a safe space for public engagement where people can talk to officers and get helpful advice including on spiking and accessing services for victims of crime on our Safe Space Sussex website.

The Home Secretary visited Sussex this week to learn about what’s being done to tackle spiking.

During the visit, PCC Katy Bourne showed the Home Secretary the anti-spiking drink covers that she has funded in collaboration with national organisation, Stamp Out Spiking.

More than 250,000 branded anti-spiking StopTopps have been handed out to clubs, pubs and night-ti me economy venues across Sussex. They feature a QR code to direct people to the Safe Space Sussex website for more information about victims’ services and, thanks to the demand for them, we have a further 250,000 available for distribution.

After highlighting the successful efforts to tackle spiking in our towns and cities, PCC Bourne accompanied the Home Secretary to Sussex Police HQ, in Lewes, to watch a demonstration on how police dogs can help to sniff out drugs on the streets at night, for example in queues to night clubs, minimising the risk of spiking for those enjoying a night out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PCC Bourne said: “It is reassuring to see many organisations working closely with Sussex Police to protect people from spiking and I am grateful to the Home Secretary for his visit and for taking such an interest in the Sussex approach during Anti-Spiking Intensification Week.”

Mr Cleverly added: “The sad truth is we know [spiking] is a crime that has been habitually underreported, but we know it is very prevalent.

"We’ve had something in the region of 560 reported incidents per month [nationally]. But as I said, we know that is underreporting.

“We know that we have to protect women and girls who are predominantly the victims of this crime type, which is why we’re taking this so seriously.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that with the drugs that are prevalent in spiking, that speed is of the essence.

“And of course, what we’re doing is we’re updating the legislation to make it clear and unambiguous that spiking is a crime. We prioritise the prevention of crimes against women and girls, and the people who perpetrate spiking will be held to account.”

This week marked Anti-Spiking Intensification Week where police forces and partners unite to increase resources to tackle spiking.