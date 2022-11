Homeworkers in Tangmere are having to return to their offices as the village remains without internet.

Home-working stock image from Pixabay

BT internet cut out in Tangmere just after 1am today (November 21) and is not expected to be reinstated until 6pm tomorrow.

A message to residents said there had been an ‘incident’ in the area which led to the outage.

Tangmere residents took to social media to alert their neighbours. While some people said their internet returned this afternoon, others have been left searching for last-minute office space.