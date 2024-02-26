Honouring our past servicemen and women

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Hewings, veterans representative for ​Bognor Regis Armed Forces Day Committee, said: “Eighty years ago, in June 1944, the people of Bognor Regis were very much on the frontline.

"To east and west, 4,000 ships left harbours and ports carrying troops and equipment in the largest armed invasion in history. Concrete caissons to form the Mulbury Harbour were towed to Normandy from Aldwick Bay. Air operations were conducted from local airfields, including RAF Bognor. Hundreds of allied bombers, troop-carrying aircraft and gliders streamed overhead on their way to Normandy.

"At this year’s Armed Forces Day, we want to particularly honour the D-Day Veterans who survive in our community today. Veterans like ex-Royal Navy Lewis Curl, seen in the photograph receiving his HM Armed Forces Veterans Badge and Certificate at last year’s Armed Forces Day. His story is remarkable.

D-Day veteran Lewis Curl is awarded his Veterans Badge.

"We are also looking to honour those from Bognor Regis and the surrounding area who gave their lives in the run up, during and in the aftermath of D-Day.

"The RAF was engaged on the destruction of factories, oil refineries, communications, railways, bridges and airfields from the beginning of April 1944. Up to the end of June, the RAF alone lost 8,000 aircrew. Estimated around 6,500 were killed, the rest injured or captured.