Some eagle-eyed residents have been spotting the ‘flamboyant’ Hoopoe in several spots in the county over the past week – including Brighton and Hankham.

Polly Mair shared these stunning photos, taken at Hankham, on X.

The sighting is particularly exciting for birdwatchers, as Hoopoes aren’t native to the UK.

Charlotte Owen, Communications Officer at Sussex Wildlife Trust, said: “Hoopoes don’t live or breed in the UK but sometimes arrive here on their spring migration, when they accidentally overshoot their intended European destination.

"This makes them an exciting rarity for birders and wildlife enthusiasts, who now have an opportunity to see one of these flamboyant birds in the wild without travelling to France, Spain or further afield.

"As well as being rare, they are beautiful and distinctive birds with a very exotic appearance, especially when their impressive head crest is raised.

“They’re unlike anything else you can see here in Sussex, so it’s always exciting to spot one.”

