Hop to it - Battle care home residents host Easter bunny hunt
The staff and residents decided to challenge local children to find 12 Easter bunnies that have been hiding in windows of local businesses all over town.
The children then had to write down the number of each bunny and where they had been found in order to take part in the Easter Bunny Hunt.
Senior General Manager, Robert Dura- May, said: “We’ve all had such fun, first of all by getting our wonderful Battle businesses involved in hiding the bunnies and then receiving the entry forms from all the local children.
"Our residents were thrilled to be able to pick 10 year old Maisie as the winner of the Easter bunny hunt but of course, all the children were winners in our eyes!”
