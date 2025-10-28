Hope Gap Steps to remain closed to public over erosion fears

A famous seaside spot will remain closed over erosion fears.

Hope Gap Steps, in the Seaford Head Nature Reserve, were first closed to the public in August 2023 due to ‘extreme cliff erosion’.

A spokesperson for Seaford Town Council (STC) said: “Hope Gap Steps have been deteriorating over several years to the point where it has now become necessary to physically block access to prevent their use by the public.

“The Town Council has been working with partner authorities and stakeholders to look at the future of Hope Gap steps, gathering information for a sustainable solution.”

In a full council meeting on October 23, the authority discussed three options, which included: (A) reinstatement of the steps and a hard engineered solution; (B) reinstatement the steps without a hard engineered solution, or (C) not reinstating the steps at all.

Option A would involve armouring the cliff face with rock or by the construction of a wave return wall, which could cost up to £9 million, according to council documents. Option B would only be a short-term solution, and could cost a minimum of £1 million.

Option C would allow the steps to ‘gradually become demolished by the sea’ at an annual maintenance cost of up to £3,000. A report prepared for the council ‘regrettably’ recommended this.

However, during the meeting, councillors decided on an amended version of Option C – the steps will remain closed but officers will consult engineers for a study on further options, and costings, to potentially allow them to open again.

Quotes will be presented to the council in six months, when councillors will vote on whether to approve the study to be commissioned.

A petition to ‘save access to Hope Gap beach’ has been signed by nearly 1,700 local residents.

Fiona Lewis, who organised the petition, said: “Hope Gap has always been a cherished spot for local families — and offers a unique view of one of the most iconic views in the world.

"The joy it brings is immeasurable.

“This is about more than just access. It’s about preserving our unique heritage for future generations.”