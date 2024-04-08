Horley care home celebrates Easter in style with wonderful visit from Crawley nursery
They enjoyed a whole host of different activities together including an Easter bonnet parade, Easter craft making and an Easter egg hunt.
Residents at Wykeham House care home enjoyed an eggs-tensive range of Easter activities, but one of the highlights was a visit from the children from Ivy Cottage nursery.
The children gave a wonderful Easter bonnet parade and made lovely handmade Easter cards with the residents to send to their loved ones. They then set off in pairs to look for the many Easter eggs hidden around the home.
Rachel Stevens, life enrichment lead at Wykeham House, said: “As always, we’ve all been looking forward to Easter. It’s such a lovely time of year – the residents loved spending time with the children from Ivy Cottage and had such fun watching the children find the hidden Easter eggs even hiding some themselves.
“Making Easter bonnets and enjoying the children’s homemade Easter treats – it’s really been an eggs-cellent few days!”
Jodie, manager at Ivy Cottage nursery, said: “It has been so lovely to spend time with the residents at Wykeham House over the past few months.
“The children really enjoy visiting and coming up with ideas to bring with us for the residents to enjoy doing with us. The children loved the Easter egg hunt and were excited to get back to the nursery to share with their friends.”
Wykeham House’s varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Wykeham House in Horley is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Wykeham House provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.
Ivy Cottage is part of the Cranbrook Nurseries Group caring for 72 children please contact Jodie on 01293 825192 for more details.