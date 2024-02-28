Horley care home resident's dream comes true after 30 years service to guide dogs
Scott has always loved working with guide dogs and volunteered with guide dogs for over 30 years. He helped run the East Grinstead centre which places dogs with their visually impaired owners. Scott had always dreamed about visiting the Guide Dog National Centre where guide dogs are specially bred and selected for their abilities.
Scott and the team, set off on the Wykeham house mini bus for the 2 hour drive to Leamington Spa to visit the place where the Guide Dog selection process takes place. Scott enjoyed a guided tour of the Centre where he learnt more about the breeding programme, saw a mother in waiting and some puppy’s in training. Scott finished his amazing day in a local pub to have a meal and reminisce by telling his wonderful guide dog stories.
Scott said “I loved the drive, I loved the day and I loved the company. It’s not often you get to do such wonderful thing. The puppies were so cute and I learnt a lot. It was so interesting finding out about what happens before the dogs enter the community. I am so very glad I got to come. I also got to see parts of the country I never thought I would.”
Rachel Stevens, Head of Lifestyle at Wykeham House said: “It was a great pleasure to accompany Scott on this amazing trip. He often talks about his experiences working with guide dogs and it was so lovely to see the joy on his face when he saw the mummy dogs and their puppies. We are so glad that we could make his dream come true to thank him for his many years of service to guide dogs and the visually impaired. We would like to thank The National Guide Dog Breeding Centre for making it such an incredibly memorable day for Scott.”