Horley care home resident's dream comes true after 30 years service to guide dogs

Scott has always loved working with guide dogs and volunteered with guide dogs for over 30 years. He helped run the East Grinstead centre which places dogs with their visually impaired owners. Scott had always dreamed about visiting the Guide Dog National Centre where guide dogs are specially bred and selected for their abilities.

Scott and the team, set off on the Wykeham house mini bus for the 2 hour drive to Leamington Spa to visit the place where the Guide Dog selection process takes place. Scott enjoyed a guided tour of the Centre where he learnt more about the breeding programme, saw a mother in waiting and some puppy’s in training. Scott finished his amazing day in a local pub to have a meal and reminisce by telling his wonderful guide dog stories.

Scott said “I loved the drive, I loved the day and I loved the company. It’s not often you get to do such wonderful thing. The puppies were so cute and I learnt a lot. It was so interesting finding out about what happens before the dogs enter the community. I am so very glad I got to come. I also got to see parts of the country I never thought I would.”

Scott enjoying the pub after his visit