Horley Health Hub launches Warm Hub to provide residents with a place to meet and keep warm

The Horley Health Hub has opened its doors as a Warm Hub providing local residents with a place to keep warm and meet others.

The hub, which is home to local GP Federation, Alliance for Better Care as well as Healthy Horley PCN and the Growing Health Together initiative, will be providing the walk-in service between 9am – 1pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until the end of March.

The project is part of a wider national initiative aimed at supporting those who are finding the increased cost of living challenging. Links to local warm hubs in the area can be found on a dedicated page on ABC’s website: https://allianceforbettercare.org/horley-health-hub/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katherine Saunders, ABC Chief Executive said: “When we moved into this disused space in 2020, it was our ambition to provide a range of community-based services that would support the health and well-being of our local community. It has been great to see how people have engaged with our projects and we hope to continue making a difference.”

The hub, which is home to local GP Federation, Alliance for Better Care as well as Healthy Horley PCN and the Growing Health Together initiative, will be providing the walk-in service between 9am – 1pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until the end of March.