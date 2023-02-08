Horley Health Hub launches Warm Hub to provide residents with a place to meet and keep warm

The hub, which is home to local GP Federation, Alliance for Better Care as well as Healthy Horley PCN and the Growing Health Together initiative, will be providing the walk-in service between 9am – 1pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until the end of March.
The project is part of a wider national initiative aimed at supporting those who are finding the increased cost of living challenging. Links to local warm hubs in the area can be found on a dedicated page on ABC’s website: https://allianceforbettercare.org/horley-health-hub/
Katherine Saunders, ABC Chief Executive said: “When we moved into this disused space in 2020, it was our ambition to provide a range of community-based services that would support the health and well-being of our local community. It has been great to see how people have engaged with our projects and we hope to continue making a difference.”
As home to Alliance for Better Care, Healthy Horley Primary Care Network and Growing Health Together, the hub hosts a range of initiatives aimed at transforming the way people manage their health in their community. These include bereavement counselling, craft groups, a dementia group and community garden as well as the twice-weekly Warm Hubs. For details of all the projects on offer at the hub, see ABC’s website: https://allianceforbettercare.org/horley-health-hub/