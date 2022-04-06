Horley mum loses seven stone - and it's transformed her outlook on life

After, two difficult high risk pregnancies due to obesity and high blood pressure, Amy decided that she needed to take control of my health.

Amy says she remembers struggling to do simple things like get up and down off the floor to play with them and in January 2019, she wanted a new start.

One of her friends is a SlimmingWorld consultant and watching her success with food optimising helping others she decided that SlimmingWorld was the right path for her.

Amy Smith before and after the weight loss

Amy had a history of health issues sand said: “I weighed over 17 stone, I had excruciating sciatica and back issues.

“I don’t have gallbladder due to poor diet choices in the past, and I also have a family history of heart disease including my dad, aunt, uncle and younger brother.

“I wanted to ensure that I kept my heart healthy for my young family.”

Amy soon joined her local Slimming World group and discovered how much she enjoyed the flexibility and freedom of Food Optimising.

Amy Smith has celebrated achieving her 7 stone award and her Personal Achievement Target surrounded by her fellow members cheering her on.

“The thing I love most about food optimising is that it is incredibly easy to follow,” she said. “I love that it doesn’t feel like a diet because you can regularly eat carbs such a pasta, rice and potatoes.

“Having a healthy lifestyle means that I no longer have issues such as IBS and there are so many fantastic recipe books and food inspiration online.”

Through the Slimming World Food Optimising plan and the group community Amy says it genuinely feels like a family and that is a huge reason why group has contributed to her success.

Reflecting back on her journey so far Amy said: ‘I have used SlimmingWorld online in the past, and this was a great first step into learning the plan, but support of group definely keeps me accountable.

“Going to group every week and staying to image therapy after weigh in every time has not only supported me, encourage me and focused me, but it has also helped me make some fantastic friendships.”

Attending her local group and sharing her journey on social media, Amy has now lost an impressive seven stone.

After losing three stone Amy introduced exercise into her life. "I started small by walking, and then during lockdown I did YouTube workout videos and Ring Fit Adventure on the Nintendo Switch at home," she said.

"In August I decided to try couch25k and loved it. This week, I completed my first nonstop 10km run. I also enjoy boxing cardio classes twice a week and going on long walks with my family – Slimming World has completely changed our lives!"

Amy has also recently competed in a charity boxing match.

Amy attends her weekly Slimming World group in Horley where she has recently been crowned her groups Woman of the Year and Miss Slinky.

She celebrated achieving her seven stone award and her Personal Achievement Target surrounded by her fellow members cheering her on.