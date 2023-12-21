Horley resident nets staggering £322,000 jackpot win after staking just £2 online at Mecca Bingo

A lucky Horley resident has won the biggest jackpot of the year – a staggering £322,000 after staking just £2 online at meccabingo.com.

The winner scooped the progressive jackpot on November 23 on Mecca’s Bouncy Balls slots game.

Having played just £2 on the game, the winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, was amazed when the bouncy ball symbols on the screen matched and they won big.

They explained they were in total shock when the jackpot dropped, and the balance on the account continued to climb until it reached a dizzying £322,129.95 - enough to buy seven of the UK’s most popular car, a four-bed detached house outright, or a round the world cruise… six times over.

In disbelief, they thought the sum must be their account number rather than their total winnings, but when it was confirmed, the lucky winner explained that they printed out screen grabs of the page and stuck them all around the house to surprise their family the next morning.

Head of Meccabingo.com, Rob Lee, said: “We’re always thrilled for our winners but the sheer scale of the £322,000 jackpot win on the Bouncy Balls game is extra cause for celebration. It’s the biggest win we’ve had this year – and a fabulous way to mark this festive season.”

Bouncy Balls is one of the slot games available on MeccaBingo.com where matching the right balls can lead to big, bouncy prizes.

To win, players must match five or more of the same balls consecutively in a horizontal or vertical line.

Fireball symbols give players the chance to win the Progressive Jackpot and matching seven or more can set players up for a really big prize.