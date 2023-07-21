Horley weight loss expert Clare is worth her weight in gold!

A weight loss expert from Horley has struck gold for the exceptional work she does in helping more than 100 people to lose weight at her local group every week.

Clare O’Connell, who runs the Horley Slimming World groups every week, has been awarded ‘Gold’ status by the national slimming club because of her success in supporting slimmers to reach their dream weight and the super service she provides to those members. The accolade is given to Slimming World Consultants who consistently have 100 or more members in their group over several months, and who provide such exceptional service that members come back week after week because they’re losing weight beautifully and wouldn’t miss their weekly group for anything. It represents the highest level of service in slimming and makes Clare one of the most successful of Slimming World’s 4,000 Consultants, meaning Horley is home to some of the best slimming support in the UK.

Clare says: “I am delighted to have received the ‘Gold’ award. I absolutely love my job. I’m passionate about helping people to transform their lives by losing weight and seeing them succeed is reward enough, but being given this recognition for the whole group really is the icing on the cake. This award belongs to the Horley group’s members. They’re the ones who make our groups the success that they are, with their fabulous commitment, the wonderful support they give each other every week, and, above all, their impressive weight losses while following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan. They make the group a fun, buzzy place to be and I can safely say I always look forward to going to work. I truly believe I have the best job in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Horley group has really put healthy weight loss on the map in Horley. Together, members have lost an amazing 396stones11lbs (5555lbs!!!) this year. Obesity is at record levels everywhere and with many people here suffering a range of weight-related health problems from diabetes to heart problems and feelings of low self-worth that impact on their working and personal lives every day, It’s never been more important that people who struggle with their weight get the support to make the changes needed to lead healthier lives – both for themselves and their children, too.”

Clare collecting her Gold award.

To join the Horley groups, which are held every Monday at 5.30pm & 7.30pm and every Saturday at 7.30am, 9am & 10.30am at Horley Town FC, either pop along or give Clare a call on 07396542170.