Horley's annual Remembrance Day Parade and Service commemorates all our brave heroes

The annual Remembrance Day Parade and Service in Horley culminated on Sunday at the tranquil Memorial Gardens in commemoration of all the brave heroes of the armed forces and civilian personnel who died or suffered in the two World Wars or later conflicts.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Parade was led by the Redhill Corps of Drums & Band, followed by a procession of war veterans, councillors, scouts, army cadets, local schools and other organisations, marching up Victoria Road from the Horley RBL headquarters in Albert Road.

Horley residents and the wider community congregated at the Memorial Gardens and poppy wreaths were reverently placed by representatives of the Royal British Legion, local government, cadets, schools and many other community groups. The Deputy Lieutenant for Surrey, Colonel A P Guthrie TDDL and The Rt Hon Claire Coutinho MP were also in attendance. Local government officials were represented by Cllr Jordan Beech of Surrey County Council along with Reigate & Banstead Borough Council Leader, Cllr Richard Biggs and the Horley Town Mayor, Cllr Martin Saunders who were joined by members from all council tiers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reverend Canon Les Wells presided over the service with an eloquent address to the attentive congregation which was poignantly combined with uplifting hymns along with the National Anthem and prayers for peace in the future.

The annual Remembrance Day Parade and Service in Horley culminated at the tranquil Memorial Gardens. Picture: Horley Council