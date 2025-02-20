A horse painting by famous 18th century artist George Stubbs took £80,000 at a Fernhurst auction on February 19.

The painting, which depicts an unnamed grey mare, saddled and tethered, sold to a buyer from the Channel Islands, and auctioneers at Fernhurst auction house John Nicholson’s say it’s one of the best equine paintings they’ve ever sold.

The horse is set against a dimly lit rural background, with a church spire in the background, but, like with all Stubbs’ work, the focus is squarely on the steed itself.

Born in 1724, in Liverpool, Stubbs taught himself how to paint by studying the other great artists of his day, and rose to fame specifically for his paintings of animals.

One of his most famous works, Whistlejacket, is on display in the National Gallery, and his series of paintings which depict a lion attacking a horse have been held up as early examples of artistic Romanticism.