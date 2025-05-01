Horsham air cadets swap the skies for the racetrack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Air cadets in Horsham have swapped the skies for the racetrack – by building an electric car.

1015 Horsham Squadron Royal Air Force Cadets have committed to increasing their science, technology, engineering and maths – STEM – skills by building the car and joining the Greenpower challenge.

Organised by UK charity the Greenpower Education Trust, the initiative aims to get young people enthusiastic about STEM subjects by challenging them to design, build and race an electric car.

More than 10,000 young people harness the excitement of motorsport and participate in the Greenpower challenge each year.

Horsham Air Cadets are building a new electric car with the help of a cash donation by building company Thakeham

The Horsham cadets have initially bought a kit car from the Greenpower Education Trust which team members will then build before entering it in races at Greenpower organised events starting this summer.

Housebuilders Thakeham are supporting the cadets’ efforts by donating £3,000 towards the purchase of the car. And the cadets have already made plans to expand their Greenpower presence next year by building a second car, which will be custom made and raced alongside the initial kit car.

Thakeham chief executive Rob Boughton said: “At Thakeham, we encourage discovery and innovation in young minds, such as pursuing careers in STEM to address the skills gap. We wish the 1015 (Horsham) Squadron well with the build of its new electric race car and look forward to following the progress on and off the track.”

Sergeant Henry Rooney from 1015 (Horsham) Squadron added: "This is such an incredible opportunity for the cadets to go beyond their comfort zones and be able to compete in this amazing challenge.

"Thakeham's support means that our young people get to have this incredible experience which they would struggle to find anywhere else, so we are very grateful for the company’s kind donation.”