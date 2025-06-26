Horsham among UK towns seeing biggest increase in house prices

Horsham is among towns in the UK which has recently seen the biggest increase in house prices.

That’s according to a new study which reveals that Horsham ranks 14th among all UK local authorities for rises in house prices since 2024.

Conveyancing specialists Bird & Co have analysed the latest regional data to identify where property values have changed the most between December 2024 and April 2025.

Horsham features in the top areas for increasing prices, alongside locations such as Basingstoke and Deane in Hampshire and Warrington in Cheshire.

More specifically in Horsham, the average house price increased from £429,636 to £453,132 – a 5.47per cent increase.

By contrast, some areas saw the opposite trend, with places like Ceredigion in Wales and Broadland in Norfolk experiencing notable decreases during the same period.

Daniel Chard, partner at Bird & Co, said: "After several interest rate cuts since mid-2024, the market is starting to respond … What we’re seeing is a housing market that’s recalibrating after years of volatility, with different regions adjusting at different speeds.”

The biggest rise in house prices unsurpisingly has been seen in Kensington and Chelsea in London where prices rose from £1,070,326 to £1,345,813 – an increase of 25.74 per cent. Prices in the Shetland Islands saw the next biggest increase up from £191,083 to £241,676, a rise of 12.35 per cent.

Daniel added that, although the housing market was starting to respond to rate cuts, borrowing still remains more expensive than what buyers have been used to over the past decade.

“Mortgage rates, although easing, are still averaging above 5 per cent which has made it harder for many people to take that next step on the ladder.

“Combined with a sluggish economy, this has cooled demand in some areas, putting downward pressure on prices. Elsewhere, values are still rising, but the pace has clearly slowed. What we’re seeing is a housing market that’s recalibrating after years of volatility, with different regions adjusting at different speeds.

“Rising house prices can boost homeowner equity and strengthen returns for those looking to sell. However, they may also create challenges for first-time buyers or movers, as higher prices can limit affordability and narrow the range of available options.”