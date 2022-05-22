Horsham annual riverside walk for Scout Jamboree: In Pictures

The walk was organised this year by Horsham Scouts who have taken over arrangements from a previous small committee.

The full route was about 12 miles, starting at Horsham Rugby Club and stopping for lunch at Warnham Nature Reserve.

The event coincided with the worldwide Jamboree On The Trail.

Jamboree On The Trail is an annual day for the World Scout Movement to hike together. All Scouts, whatever their age and wherever they may be in the world, were invited to participate in whatever way they can.

Half of the fundraising went to Horsham District Scouts and the other half went to Ukraine relief.

Additionally, funds raised at St Leonards Forest Scout HQ will be used by Horsham District Scouts to support those going to the World Jamboree in South Korea 2023.

1. Horsham Riverside Walk Horsham Riverside Walk. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art Photo: Derek Martin Photo Sales

2. Horsham Riverside Walk Horsham Riverside Walk. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art Photo: Derek Martin Photo Sales

3. Horsham Riverside Walk Horsham Riverside Walk. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art Photo: Derek Martin Photo Sales

4. Horsham Riverside Walk Horsham Riverside Walk. Pauline and Kevin Gibbons. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art Photo: Derek Martin Photo Sales