Horsham Arun Probus club holds annual BBQ

Nearly 40 Club members and guests met in September for their annual BBQ at the White Horse pub in Maplehurst on a day of mixed sunshine and showers. And the Club well and truly lived up to the saying.

As usual, we were treated to the fine hospitality and food offered by Simon and Beth – a superb selection of barbecued meat and salads and beautifully prepared, and highly calorific puddings.

The BBQ marked the beginning of the club's Autumn programme which will culminate in our Christmas lunch celebration at the Roffey Park Institute. For more information and to contact the Club about membership, please visit our website at www.probushorshamarun.org.uk

Probus Club of Horsham Arun has its annual BBQ at the White Horse pub in Maplehurst