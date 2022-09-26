Horsham Arun's Probus club holds its annual BBQ
This year has all been about getting back to normal – and that is indeed the case for the Probus Club of Horsham Arun.
Nearly 40 Club members and guests met in September for their annual BBQ at the White Horse pub in Maplehurst on a day of mixed sunshine and showers. And the Club well and truly lived up to the saying.
As usual, we were treated to the fine hospitality and food offered by Simon and Beth – a superb selection of barbecued meat and salads and beautifully prepared, and highly calorific puddings.
The BBQ marked the beginning of the club's Autumn programme which will culminate in our Christmas lunch celebration at the Roffey Park Institute. For more information and to contact the Club about membership, please visit our website at www.probushorshamarun.org.uk
The barbecue was given an evocative and memorable touch of celebration when we discovered that the day was also the Diamond Wedding anniversary of one of our member couples.