Horsham author and epilepsy sufferer in Waitrose book signing
Author and epilepsy sufferer Gareth de le Torre will be in the cafe at Horsham’s Waitrose store next week signing copies of his new book.
The book – titled What The Ruck Just Happened – tells the story of Gareth’s downward spiral and gradual recovery after being diagnosed with epilepsy.
Gareth, who lives in Horsham, will be at the store between 4-7pm on Tuesday March 26 – National Epilepsy Awareness Day. A portion of the book sales will go The Epilepsy Society.