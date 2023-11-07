Horsham-based software company celebrates raising £3,500 for cancer charity in Crawley

A Horsham-based software company is celebrating after raising £3,500 for a Crawley based cancer charity, by walking more than six million steps in October.

Red River, based at Springfield House in Horsham, set the target of six million steps in October, to raise much needed funds for The Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre in Crawley.

In 2020 the team walked 4,085,902 steps and in 2021 a staggering 5,867,547 steps.

This year they challenged themselves to walk a massive 6,000,000 steps in October. That's the equivalent of 1104.8 lengths of Heathrow Airport's North Runway, or 10,283.4 circuits of a football pitch.

Some of the team from Red River, ready to step up their game and raise money for charity. Picture contributed

Simon Pringle, CEO of Red River said: “This charity, and what they do, is very important to us. We wanted to give as much support as possible. I’m thrilled we’ve surpassed our target of £2,000 and have made £3,468 instead. I’m so proud of my team for putting their all in to this challenge.”

The Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre provides a range of services to support people from the point of diagnosis, through their treatment and beyond; in fact for as long as they need the support.

A spokesperson for The Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre, said: “We are so thankful for the support Red River has given us. Funding and donations are used to support, extend, expand and - most importantly - sustain the essential care we can offer to patients. It enables us to provide much-needed therapeutic care to our cancer patients, their family members and friends, carers and supporters.”

They added: “The donations from Red River will help us sustain our newly opened centre in Horsham. Moving into new premises with more usable and accessible space is allowing us to expand our offering with everything under one roof, creating our first much-needed independent Horsham Centre.”

By the end of October, not only had the Red River team smashed their original goal, they had walked an astonishing 7,174,920 steps.

There was a tally kept, and the team were particularly proud of Graham doing the most of anyone at 594,692 steps and Lisa’s friends and family for their amazing donations.

The best overall day was October 7, when the team managed a cumulative amount of 301,513 steps - there were a few sore feet by the end of that day.