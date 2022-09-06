Horsham builders’ bake-off to help raise £30,000 for hospices

Covers is aiming to raise £30,000 for local hospice charities across the south of England. The builders merchant will be contributing £5 for every transaction made during the week and has pledged £20,000 to the campaign.

On Monday, September 12, the Horsham and Rudgwick depots are inviting people to anniversary themed bake-offs, to tie in with Covers 175th birthday celebrations.

The sweet and savoury treats will be made by the branch teams and judged by representatives from St Catherine’s Hospice, who will be in the depots for the day raising awareness about the work the charity does.

Covers Horsham depot

The bake-off entries will then be sold or auctioned to customers, and staff with all proceeds going towards the final fundraising amount.

Emma Peadon, from St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “Covers’ years of dedicated support means St Catherine’s Hospice can be there for more local families at the end of their lives. With only a fraction of our income coming from the NHS, we simply could not do what we do without the support of generous organisations like Covers.”