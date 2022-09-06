Horsham builders’ bake-off to help raise £30,000 for hospices
Covers Timber & Builders Merchants’ Horsham and Rudgwick depots will be raising money for St Catherine’s Hospice during the company’s annual Help for Hospices week (September 12-16).
Covers is aiming to raise £30,000 for local hospice charities across the south of England. The builders merchant will be contributing £5 for every transaction made during the week and has pledged £20,000 to the campaign.
On Monday, September 12, the Horsham and Rudgwick depots are inviting people to anniversary themed bake-offs, to tie in with Covers 175th birthday celebrations.
The sweet and savoury treats will be made by the branch teams and judged by representatives from St Catherine’s Hospice, who will be in the depots for the day raising awareness about the work the charity does.
The bake-off entries will then be sold or auctioned to customers, and staff with all proceeds going towards the final fundraising amount.
Emma Peadon, from St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “Covers’ years of dedicated support means St Catherine’s Hospice can be there for more local families at the end of their lives. With only a fraction of our income coming from the NHS, we simply could not do what we do without the support of generous organisations like Covers.”
Rupert Green, chairman of Covers, added: “Since we held our first Help for Hospices week in 2015, we have given more than £185,000 to our local charities. Like all the hospices we support, St Catherine’s Hospice relies on donations to ensure it can continue to offer essential care and support to the community it serves.”