Horsham businessman in Ukraine hears of need for medical equipment and food

Dominic Sakakini is currently in the west of the country where he has visited a humanitarian aid centre, soup kitchen, distribution centre and children’s hospital - all of which are in need of money for food and equipment.

Dominic has set up a JustGiving page so that people in Horsham, and elsewhere, can help by donating funds for vital aid.

See https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dominic-ukraineMedics at the children’s hospital - who say they need more medical equipment - have told of the harrowing situation when sirens are sounded and they have to move around 200 children into the hospital basement until the all-clear is given.

Dominic Sakakini at a Ukrainian distribution centre

Sometimes, they say, sirens are sounded three, four or five times a day.

And they have told Dominic how half of the hospital is being kept in reserve to admit emergency patients injured in the war.

“We have remained ready for their admittance all the time,” said one.

She also thanked everyone who is helping them. “We are all very grateful for the help of the English folk and the English Government,” she said. “That means a lot.”

At a humanitarian aid distribution centre, an operations director told how they needed money to buy more food.

Ukrainian women who had fled the country were working round the clock to buy food and loading it onto trucks to send back home to help those still in Ukraine.

“Send your money to us, it’s going to an amazing cause,” said Dominic.

He was told it would take between £5,000 and £10,000 to fill a truck with food.

Dominic is asking people to give whatever they can. “Even £1 will make a difference.”

This is the children’s hospital that Dominic visited: Municipal non-profit enterprise Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Children’s clinical hospital of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Council. See http://www.odkl.if.ua/