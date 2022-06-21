Horsham cancer support group folds after 12 years

Heathers Cancer Support Group underwent a long period of closure because of Covid restrictions – but now it has confirmed it is shutting permanently.

A spokesperson said: “The decision was reluctantly taken at a recent meeting of the trustees, and the group will close with immediate effect.”

The support group has been offering practical and emotional support to anyone affected by cancer in the Horsham area for the past 12 years as part of Macmillan Cancer Support.

During that time hundreds of people have attended twice monthly drop-in meetings at Horsham’s Unitarian Church.

The spokesperson said: “During the extended closure due to Covid, a number of challenges have arisen which now make it difficult to re-establish the group.

"It was therefore with a heavy heart that the decision to close the group was unanimously agreed.”

Speaking after the last trustees’ meeting, chairman Lady Sue Evans said: “It has been a very difficult decision to close down Heathers Cancer Support group.

"However, we are pleased to learn that as The Olive Tree Horsham branch is expanding its service there will be support available to those who need it.”

The Olive Tree is also a Macmillan Cancer Support Group based at Crawley Hospital but with a number of offices in Horsham.

Anyone needing support with cancer related issues is advised to contact The Olive Tree on 01043 627424.