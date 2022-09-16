Edit Account-Sign Out
GRAND OPENING OF THE HORSHAM DROP IN CENTRE AT WESTGATE HOUSE HORSHAM GROUP PIC ORGANISER PAUL GOODERSON 075959987646

Horsham care home joins Crawley charity to launch veteran drop in event

A Horsham care home has teamed up with Crawley & Horsham Armed Forces and Veterans Club to launch a weekly veterans’ drop-in with its grand opening on Thursday, September 8.

By Megan O'Neill
Friday, 16th September 2022, 1:11 pm

In order to support ex-servicemen and women in the local community, Barchester’s Westlake House care home has teamed up with Crawley & Horsham Armed Forces and Veterans Club to launch the new, weekly veterans’ drop-in.

Every Thursday from 9.30am to 11.30am, the veterans’ drop-in will be open for all to come along and meet other ex-servicemen and women. It will be a chance to make friends, meet people and find out how to get help, advice and support.

General Manager, Mark Chakravarti, comments: “We are only too happy to welcome ex-servicemen and women and their families from our local community to Westlake House in order to support them. We hope the drop-in will be a huge success – everyone is welcome.”

