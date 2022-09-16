Horsham care home joins Crawley charity to launch veteran drop in event

In order to support ex-servicemen and women in the local community, Barchester’s Westlake House care home has teamed up with Crawley & Horsham Armed Forces and Veterans Club to launch the new, weekly veterans’ drop-in.

Every Thursday from 9.30am to 11.30am, the veterans’ drop-in will be open for all to come along and meet other ex-servicemen and women. It will be a chance to make friends, meet people and find out how to get help, advice and support.

General Manager, Mark Chakravarti, comments: “We are only too happy to welcome ex-servicemen and women and their families from our local community to Westlake House in order to support them. We hope the drop-in will be a huge success – everyone is welcome.”

PICTURED L-R WSFRS WATCH MANAGER MICK LEWIN TECHINAL RESCUE, G, WSFRS DEPUTY CFO MARK AND ORGANISER PAUL GOODERSON 075959987646

