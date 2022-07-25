Horsham care home residents are all shook up by visit from The King

Residents at a Horsham care home were taken back to the 1950s with a performance by an Elvis impersonator.

By Megan O'Neill
Monday, 25th July 2022, 10:28 am
The residents at Care UK’s Skylark House, on St Marks Lane, enjoyed a performance of Elvis’ greatest hits, including Blue Suede Shoes, Hound Dog and Jailhouse Rock.

Dorota Woloszyn, Home Manager at Skylark House said: “The Elvis impersonator was a huge hit and helped create a fantastic atmosphere throughout the afternoon. There was certainly a little less conversation and a lot more dancing happening at Skylark House, with many of the residents and team members singing along, tapping their feet and getting into the party spirit.

“For many of the residents, Elvis represents the music they grew up with, so hearing his best songs brought back many happy memories from their younger years. We are already planning our next event – although Elvis remains very much on everyone’s minds!”

Skylark House provides full time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short term respite care.