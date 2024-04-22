Horsham club wins National Speaking Trophy
The Horsham foursome performed a humourous courtroom skit on 1980s crimes against fashion - scooping the National trophy in the Team Speaking contest.
The team, chaired by Lucy Pitts, editor of Sussex Exclusive magazine, are members of Horsham Speakers Club. The club is part of the Association of Speakers Clubs, a voluntary organisation which helps people to overcome nerves when speaking in public.
Team member Cllr Katie Nagel represents St Leonards Forest on West Sussex Council and tells us: “I got into public speaking when I started out in politics, initially to improve my confidence- it also turned out to be a lot of fun - the skills you learn can be lifechanging!”
Horsham Speakers Club meets at Tythe Barn, Holbrook on the second and last Tuesday of every month at 7.30pm.
New members are always welcome.