Horsham college students got stuck into real-life business experience day

Collyer's students attended business day at South Lodge

The event, organised by Collyer’s, enabled teams of eight students, each led by a top representative from the regional business community, to compete throughout the day in a number of business games and team building exercises.

Expert business representatives and guest speakers supported the event including the NHS, Kreston Reeves, Young Enterprise, Lloyds Banking Group, The Illustrant Partnership and RSA.

Collyer’s director of progression, Rebecca Adams, said: “These business professionals are all incredible supporters of Collyer’s and have given so much time, creativity and energy to help the next generation.”

Attention was drawn to the learning opportunities that the tasks provided and Q&As about the routes available after college.

As well as benefiting from this practical and personal advice, student teams enjoyed an interactive ice-breaker and competed in a sculpture and presentation competition, a cave dilemma and a production challenge.

Using real-life examples and techniques, teams discussed, planned and presented their ideas, all to win prizes throughout the day.