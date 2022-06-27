Horsham college students honour Nobel Prize winner at university talk

Assistant Director of the Faculty for Science at Collyer’s, Dr Ian Carr, said: “Sir Harry Kroto won the Nobel prize in Chemistry in 1996, for his contribution to the discovery of the ‘Bucky Ball’, a previously unknown form of carbon. Students were given a talk about his work and a workshop where they constructed their own ‘Bucky Ball’ model. The day was a fantastic experience.”
Head of Chemistry Diana Janus, Chemistry teacher Chris Brett and Ian Carr accompanied the students for the day of activities and presentations.
They attended the unveiling of a commemorative plaque in honour of Sir Harry Kroto, who died in 2016.