Horsham college students honour Nobel Prize winner at university talk

Chemistry students at a Horsham college joined 160 others for Sir Harry Kroto Day, held at the University of Sussex, in honour of Nobel prize winner.

By Megan O'Neill
Monday, 27th June 2022, 3:21 pm

Assistant Director of the Faculty for Science at Collyer’s, Dr Ian Carr, said: “Sir Harry Kroto won the Nobel prize in Chemistry in 1996, for his contribution to the discovery of the ‘Bucky Ball’, a previously unknown form of carbon. Students were given a talk about his work and a workshop where they constructed their own ‘Bucky Ball’ model. The day was a fantastic experience.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Head of Chemistry Diana Janus, Chemistry teacher Chris Brett and Ian Carr accompanied the students for the day of activities and presentations.

They attended the unveiling of a commemorative plaque in honour of Sir Harry Kroto, who died in 2016.

Collyer’s students at the University of Sussex
Students