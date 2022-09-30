Horsham councillor and businessman running London Marathon for charity

Tony Hogben is running the London Marathon for Guild Care

Tony Hogben, who runs Horsham Swim School and deputy leader at Horsham District Council, will be taking on the 26.2mile course on Sunday (October 2).

He ran last year’s London Marathon raising £2,500 for Evelina children charity, Tony is hoping to repeat this success this year.

This year Tony is raising funds for Guild Care, a leading local Sussex based social care charity.

Tony said: “Please do give me a cheer if you see me, my bib number is 8728 so anybody that wishes can follow me on the TSC London marathon app. It’s been really tough training in such a hot summer but the experience of running the London Marathon is like nothing else on earth, it’s up there with my wedding day as best days of my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I do understand that we are facing a cost-of-living crisis are many families are finding it hard at present, but Charites are also struggling, and I would be externally grateful to anybody that can spare a few pounds to support me.”

If you wish to sponsor Tony’s London Marathon run, visit his fundraising page.

At the weekend, thousands of runners will be taking part In the London marathon. 50,000 runners will be doing the traditional course from Greenwich and another 50,000 doing a virtual event, It is set to be the largest marathon ever staged anywhere in the world.