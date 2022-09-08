Horsham couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Mags and Ray Fisher celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Mags and Ray Fisher, both born and bred in Horsham, got engaged on September 8, 1961 and married at Trinity Church, Horsham on the same date in 1962.

Ray and his father ran Fisher’s Garage in North Parade Horsham. Mags was a secretary in the Horsham pharmaceutical company CIBA.

The couple have two children, Julie and Jeremy, and three granddaughters.

For 30 years they ran a ‘sell on commission’ shop in Horsham called Pass It On and 60 years ago they joined HAODS (Horsham Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society) which gave them a life time of happy memories.

They are both very much involved with St Nicolas Church, Itchingfield: Mags with the choir, fundraising and playing the organ and Ray assists on the Fabric Committee.