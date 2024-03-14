Horsham digital story trail offers free Easter fun for families
and live on Freeview channel 276
The trail has been commissioned by Horsham District Council and is being delivered by the geogaming platform High Street Safari.
The fun trail can be completed on a smartphone through their website: https://highstreetsafari.com/eggscape
Children are invited to visit businesses and venues in local high streets and help ‘Doggie Detectives’ solve the mystery. The Easter Bunny’s friends are missing from the factory, locked behind puzzling doors.
Participants will embark on an augmented reality journey, combining real world and computer-generated content, to find clues, crack codes, and reunite the Easter crew. They can also take selfies and make videos with the trail’s characters before downloading a prize e-book.
Horsham District Council cabinet member for the local economy Ruth Fletcher said: “These interactive trails are a great free activity for families to enjoy this Easter. I hope many visitors and residents enjoy taking part and use the opportunity to pop into some of our wonderful local businesses and get some Easter treats whilst they are there.”
To get involved in the trail and to find out how to play, visit the High Street Safari website and choose your location using the drop-down menu.
You will then be able to view the trail map detailing the 10 participating businesses or venues to visit where you can find the puzzle eggs and release the Easter Bunny’s friends by scanning the QR code in the windows.
There are trails to enjoy at participating venues until May 1.