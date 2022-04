The chairman of the Horsham District Council visited the town's model railway club last week.

Councillor David Skipp dropped in on the clubs weekly Wednesday evening meeting at St Leonard’s Church Hall.

Dr Skipp said: "This is a great club with something for everyone, young and old.

