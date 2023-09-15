Horsham District Council marks Battle of Britain anniversary at War Memorial
The council's chairman David Skipp laid a wreath at the War Memorial in The Carfax.
He was accompanied by Zäl Rustom (chair) and Carol Tester (vice chair) from the Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion, as well as Sussex Army Cadet Lance Corporal Jaxon Darley.
Councillor Skipp said: “We give thanks to all who served, in the aircrews and as ground crew, those in the Royal Observer Corps as well as the thousands of ordinary men and women across the UK who gave vital support. We mark their extraordinary courage and the great sacrifice they and their families made. We also reflect on the sacrifice of those currently serving and their families, as well as civilians caught up in current conflicts.”
Battle of Britain Day commemorates the pivotal air campaign won by the Royal Air Force, which was instrumental in stopping the invasion of Great Britain in 1940.