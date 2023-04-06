Horsham District Volunteer Awards to return for 2023

Horsham District Council is once again set to recognise and celebrate all the great work that volunteers do, as the Horsham District Volunteer Awards return for 2023.

Friends of Chesworth Farm volunteers taking a break

The Volunteer Awards scheme, launched for the first time in 2022, aims to highlight the many amazing volunteers who work tirelessly to improve the quality of life for residents and visitors of the Horsham District.

The 2023 awards scheme is now open and we would encourage as many of you as possible to nominate your favourite volunteers by May 2 at 9am. Visit www.horsham.gov.uk/volunteerawards2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Categories are:

1. Biggest heart award. Does someone in your volunteering team always give it their all? Is their heart literally bursting with pride in the work that they do? Are they a brilliant listener and do they go above and beyond to help make the difference?

2. Trustee of the year. Sometimes it’s the quiet ones who are the unsung heroes, quietly leading their charity to fulfil its purposes and potential. Which trustee inspires you?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Long service award. Do you have a volunteer on your team who has been volunteering with you so long, that you’re now not sure when they started?! Tell us the story of how they got started volunteering.

4. Outstanding contribution award. Of course, all volunteers make an outstanding contribution, but is there someone in your team who has achieved something utterly extraordinary?

5. Permanent smile award. Volunteers that are there to welcome people with open arms and a smile are worth their weight in gold. Is there someone on your team you think should be recognised for lifting morale, celebrating successes, and smiling their way through their volunteering?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6. The volunteer dream team award. There is no “I” in team, and we truly believe you can get anything done so long as you don’t mind who takes the credit. Is your volunteer team the “dream team” – make a nomination and let us help you celebrate their achievements!

7. Young volunteer award. Do you have a committed young volunteer (under 18) who is an inspiration? Do they have a fantastic approach to their volunteering? Are they inspiring others to get involved in volunteering locally?

Anyone can be nominated for one of the volunteer award categories as long as they are a volunteer within a voluntary sector organisation in the Horsham District and have not already won an award in this scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad