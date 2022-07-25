Horsham environment charity declares need for action after red extreme heat warning

Climate Change hits Sussex as UK declares first red extreme heat warning

Sussex Green Living’s Carrie Cort, her 14-year-old son and their youth lead Tash Barns joined Zero Hour – coalition of UK campaigners, world-leading scientists, academics and members of the public – in Victoria Tower Gardens, next to the House of Lords.

Zero Hour and a small group of youth campaigners handed an open letter calling on the House of Lords to progress the Climate and Ecology Bill and help it on its way to becoming law.

Carrie Cort said: “The extreme climatic events currently taking place around the world prove how urgently this Climate and Ecology Bill is needed. About 50,000 Sydney residents have been urged to evacuate their homes as floods hit Australia's largest city for the third time this year. Wildfires are burning in France, Spain, Portugal and the US and even here in the UK where 40,000sqm of Sherwood Forest were recently destroyed.

“There is unequivocal evidence that human activities are causing climate change and contributing to increasingly extreme temperatures, heavy rainfall events, and rising sea levels around the world.

“We have reached a tipping point. Global warming will be irreversible if Governments around the world don’t act. There is still time if we use solutions that are already available to us now.”

You can help by putting into practice Sussex Green Living’s R words: rethink, refuse, reduce, refill, repair, recycle, repurpose and renewable energy.