A Horsham FC supporter will run a marathon to raise vital funds for a three-year-old’s leukaemia treatment.

Charlie Hempstead, the Hornets’ programme editor and match reporter, vowed 14 years ago that he would never attempt a marathon again.

But when his friend Jakub Sokolik – former defender of Liverpool, Plymouth Argyle and Horsham’s upcoming FA Trophy opponents Torquay United – revealed to Charlie that his three-year-old son had been diagnosed with leukaemia, everything changed.

The 63-year-old will now tackle the Chasing Numbers Christmas Cracker on December 20 hoping to raise enough money to help Jakub cover his son’s much-needed treatment – and to give the Sokolik family a Christmas to remember.

Horsham supporter Charlie Hempstead will run a marathon to raise vital funds for a three-year-old’s leukaemia treatment. Picture contributed

Charlie said: “When my friend Jakub Sokolik's young son was diagnosed with B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia – a fast-growing and aggressive type of blood cancer that occurs when the bone marrow produces too many abnormal white blood cells – he thought that costs would be covered by his health insurance.

“The insurance was initially adequate, but the relentlessness of the disease meant that more and different treatments were required and the cover eventually ran out.”

Although Czech-born Jakub has lived and worked in the UK for 10 years as a professional footballer – including captaining Liverpool under-21s alongside future England internationals Raheem Sterling and Conor Coady – his son is not eligible for treatment.

Charlie said the treatment has left Jakub ‘in debt’ and unable to pay for the next phase of his son’s treatment.

Jakub Sokolik's young son has been diagnosed with B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, a fast-growing and aggressive type of blood cancer that occurs when the bone marrow produces too many abnormal white blood cells. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Charlie continued: “Achieving the correct treatment for his son’s illness has consumed Jakub, taking all of his time, not to mention money that he simply does not have.

“But no parent can stand by and watch a loved child suffer, and Jakub borrowed funds to ensure his son’s survival.

“Working all hours to pay off those debts is one thing, but the sad reality is that this is an unforgiving disease and the costs are ongoing.

“The next phase of treatment has to be paid for and there isn’t enough money to pay for it, despite the generosity of many people who have put their hands in their pocket for the therapy so far.

“So, like I said, things change. That’s why I’m running the Chasing Numbers Christmas Cracker on December 20, having had no thought of ever doing a marathon again.

“I was 49 the last time and I’m 63 now. It will be a challenge, but an old geezer’s creaky knees are nothing compared to a small child’s entire future!”

Charlie is appealing to all football fans, whether they support Horsham, Torquay or anyone else, to consider donating even a small amount to his fundraiser so he can help give the Sokolik family a Christmas to remember and a New Year full of hope.

To support Charlie and the Sokolik family, please visit https://gofund.me/18070540.