Horsham fine art students celebrate victory at prestigious competitions

Highly Commended: Bethan Holmes, Year 9

10 Farlington School students scooped top prizes at last month’s ISA London South Art Competition.

The annual event celebrates creativity at ISA member schools in the region, showcasing artwork produced by their students, and is a precursor to the national final in November.

At the London South heat of the competition, first place was awarded to four Farlington students in Years 8 to 13, all of whom will now go forward to the ISA National Art Competition later this year.

First Place: Maisie Race, Year 13

Three Farlington students, in Years 11 and 12, were also awarded second place in their categories. A further three students, in Years 9 and 11, were highly commended for their artwork.

Rosalyn Sprey, head of fine art at Farlington, said: “It is just wonderful to see the talent and dedication of these students being recognised. It is fantastic to see our pupils’ exceptional artwork displayed outside of school, too.”

Also in June, two former Farlington Sixth Form students, and one current Sixth Former, all in Year 13 at the time of creating their artwork, were selected by The Arts Society West Sussex as semi-finalists in the RBA Rising Stars Competition, which had been delayed due to the pandemic.

The winning pieces submitted by the semi-finalists will be exhibited at the Royal Over-Seas League in Mayfair.

Second Place: Hannah Greig, Year 11

An overall winner will be awarded the RBS Rome Scholarship and spend a month at Rome’s Sala Uno arts centre and gallery.

Second Place: Esme Allford, Year 11

First Place: Amy Crouch, Year 11

Second Place: Alexandra Golubtsova, Year 12

Semi-Finalist: Amelia Bell, Year 13